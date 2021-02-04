NEW figures revealed only one person was injured by a flood or other water emergency in Essex last year.

Home Office data shows the incident, categorised as a slight hospitalisation, was one where firefighters were called to a flooding or other water emergency in Essex in 2019-20.

No deaths were recorded for this reason in that time.

However, it was a different picture across England as a whole, where 111 deaths, 274 hospitalisations and 422 injuries were recorded overall – all of which were the highest on record.

The Fire Brigades Union said the effects of climate change mean it is “no surprise" flood injuries hit a record high across England, as it called on the Government to boost firefighters' resources for such incidents.

General secretary Matt Wrack said: “Last winter saw firefighters respond to two major bouts of devastating flooding and it’s sadly no surprise that flood deaths, injuries, and hospitalisations all reached record highs.

“The Government needs to recognise that these incidents are only becoming more frequent and more damaging with climate change – just as, at the other end of the scale, hotter, drier summers fuel ever larger wildfires in the UK.

“Moreover, we need a total reshaping of our economy to drive down carbon emissions and prevent further flooding disasters – but that must go hand in hand with funding and resources for the firefighters on the frontline of the climate emergency.”

A Government spokeswoman said the vast majority of fatalities and casualties come from water and rescue incidents, such as lakes and rivers, not flooding.

She added: “Our condolences go to anyone who has lost a loved one in these tragic circumstances.

“Fire and rescue services are always ready to respond when people get into difficulty in water, and people should stay away from swollen rivers, take care by the coast, and always follow the advice of the emergency services during flooding.”