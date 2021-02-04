A COUNCILLOR has reiterated that he continues to take the issue of coastal erosion “incredibly seriously” after a resident raised concerns about the condition of the district’s sea defences.

Over the last six years millions of pounds has been ploughed into shoring up the Tendring coastline in a bid to better protect the area and reverse damage done to crumbling cliffs.

Works along the east Clacton and Holland-on-Sea seafronts were given a £4million boost from Tendring Council, before the authority invested £5million into an ongoing cliff stabilisation scheme in Holland.

Further down the coastline a new sea wall has also been built at The Naze and three other flood defence programmes are said to be in the pipeline.

Despite the mass of investment, resident Anne Marie Cole, 54, of Church Road, remains worried after seeing cracked sea defences.

“I was shocked to see such huge pieces of cement and sea wall on the beach,” she said.

“I’m no expert but it seems the area from East Cliff through to the Naze is taking a right bashing and crumbling away at a frightening pace.

“Of course, there is an argument around natural erosion but the sea walls and cliffs are increasingly dangerous."

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, which includes seafronts, said the issue of coastal erosion was of the utmost importance to the authority.

“As the district council with one of the longest coastlines of any similar authority in the country, coastal erosion is a huge issue for us to consider, and one we take incredibly seriously,” he said.

“We will continue to drive forward the issue of coastal erosion, but it should be remembered that the Environment Agency is responsible for funding of flood defences and the overall Shoreline Management Plan.

“Given the length of our coastline we also need to be careful about not over-stretching ourselves, and recognise that funding for major capital projects – which can be very expensive – must come primarily from Government or its agencies.”

Mr Porter said that as worrying as coastal erosion may be, it cannot always be avoided.

“Coastal erosion is also a natural process, and in some areas – such as parts of The Naze – Natural England supports a do-nothing approach,” he added.

“As well as tackling coastal erosion directly, we have also declared a climate emergency and are working to reduce our impact on climate change, which is a key factor in coastal erosion.”