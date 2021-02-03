THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring have fallen by more than a third in the past week.

There were an additional 57 cases reported in the district on Wednesday, bringing the number to 522 for the seven days to February 3, a decrease of 282 (-35.1 per cent).

The infection rate has fallen to 387.6 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.

There were eight Covid deaths recorded in the district on Wednesday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 3 to 51 - a decrease of 39.3 per cent on the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 459.

In comparison, Colchester has seen 577 cases in the past week – or 296.3 cases per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,348 cases across Essex in the past seven days - 325.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Harwich Parkeston remains the worst affected area in Tendring with 51 cases in the week to January 29, although the figures has dropped by 12.1 per cent compared to the previous week.

Eight new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 1,009 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (February 2).

That was an increase of eight compared to Monday, when there were 1,001.

It means there have been 80 deaths in the past week, down from 128 the previous week.

The victims were among 8,757 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.