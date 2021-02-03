A HAUL of wartime explosives were discovered in a town centre building before bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion which “shook” the ground.

Essex Police were first called to an address in Station Road, Clacton, shortly before 2.30pm on Tuesday following reports two unexploded grenades had been found

The explosives were found while the building was being cleared out prompting police officers to put up a police cordon.

Once the Counter Crime Partnership got wind of the seriousness of the situation it advised it's members to avoid the area for their own safety and to allow for the emergency services to get on with the job in hand.

About an hour later a bomb unit from Colchester’s 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment was called to the property to securely collect the bombs.

They were identified as being two Second World War vintage hand grenades.

One of them was considered to be inert and stable, so was subsequently recovered by the team with a view of safely disposing of it.

The other explosive was live, however, and was taken to be destroyed in a controlled explosion shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for the Army said: “Destroying the grenade was the safest thing to do in the circumstances as old ammunition can be quite unstable.”

He added: “We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them.

“It is better to be safe than sorry.”

Residents living in the area reported hearing a loud bang and seeing police in the Brighton Road area of Holland-on-Sea, prompting speculation the grenade was detonated along the seafront.

Amanda Peters, who lives nearby in The Chase, said: “It was extremely loud and the ground shook.

“I immediately ran in to check on the children and the house, whilst my husband ran out front.

“When we found no evidence of any emergency, we guessed it was probably an ordnance being detonated.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened but a heads up about it would be useful so we don’t end up running around like headless chickens.”

<<< Bomb squad finds ANOTHER two wartime explosives >>>

Yesterday officers and bomb experts then returned to the scene after another grenade was found, alongside a mortar bomb.

The two Second World War explosives were deemed inert and will be safely disposed of.



