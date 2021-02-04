HEALTH bosses have raised concerns over the extent to which frontline workers and patients will suffer mental health problems after the pandemic has ended.

Suicide rates in Tendring and Colchester are the second and third highest in the country, according to the most up-to-date data from the Office of National Statistics.

The findings take into consideration the number of people who took their own lives between 2017 and 2019.

Worryingly, the suicide rates in Tendring and Colchester are nearly double the national average per 100,000 people, while the rate across Essex has been higher than the national average for at least the past five years.

The stark figures led to Dr Mike McHugh, a public health consultant for Essex County Council, being asked to look into suicide prevention across the county.

Speaking during a North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group governing board meeting, he said he believes the number of suicides in Tendring and Colchester is continuing to increase.

Dr McHugh is also worried about the impact of coronavirus on frontline workers and patients both now and once the pandemic has ended.

“We are concerned about emerging PTSD once the Covid crisis resolves, and the economic impact, which is a major risk factor in terms of suicide,” he said.

“This is a very complex problem because a person’s journey to taking their life is a long journey.

“So, it is about addressing the risk factors and putting in place good support systems for people when they are struggling. We cannot oversimplify this problem.”

Health professionals are now calling for a joint Tendring and Colchester suicide prevention group to be formed in preparation for - but not solely because of - the potential for a mental health crisis amplified by the pandemic.

Pamela Green, chief operating officer for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are in this position now and quite legitimately we could be seeing it significantly worsen because of coronavirus.

“We need to be aware that this will not be an easy phase to start getting good processes and support in place.

“We also should be more aware of the work place stresses on our workforce.”