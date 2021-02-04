A SHAKEN-UP singer is now struggling to sleep and contemplating moving to a new home after his expensive sound system was stolen during a break-in.

Jonathan Green, 30, lives in Mill Lane, Walton, alongside his girlfriend Hollie Alicia, 26, and has been performing as an independent artist for three years.

Previously, he had worked abroad, wowing holidaying audiences in five-star hotels as part of a touring production and entertainment company.

Since going it alone, Mr Green has had to fund his own equipment, including a £3,000 Bose sound system which was snatched during the raid.

The crooner believes the break-in occurred on Saturday evening or during the early hours of Sunday morning while he and his partner were upstairs.

He said: “We have not slept for a couple of nights and it has been hard knowing someone has come into our property and stolen something personal to me.

“It has been tough and it is not a great feeling and we feel like we want to move now, but it might happen again wherever you go. It is just unfortunate.”

Mr Green only noticed his music equipment had been pinched after heading downstairs the following morning to check the gas meter.

He said he felt instantly devastated, not least because his ability to make money predominantly depends on whether or not he can perform.

Hollie added: “These people didn’t just steal a music system, they stole my boyfriend’s livelihood and his only way of being able to go back to work.

“As if times are not tough enough at the moment, we now have to go longer without work until it is found, or we can afford another one.

“They are the lowest of the low and we now feel unsafe in our home and can’t trust anyone.”

Essex Police is now investigating the incident and anyone who may be able to help is urged to call the force on 101 and quote reference 42/18101/21.