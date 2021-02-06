TGI Friday's is keeping football fans happy with the launch of their Super Bowl menu.
The popular restaurant is giving viewers the chance to have the ultimate American experience, with food and drink straight from the USA.
Their DIY Meal Kits, Cocktails at Home Range and click and collect service are all on offer this weekend to kickstart Superbowl Sunday.
The Superbowl is the annual championship game of America's National Football League.
This year's game features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Kansas City Chiefs.
The brand has restaurants in Braintree, Basildon and at Lakeside.
DIY Meal Kits
You can choose from the famous sesame chicken strips, the glazed burger of the classic ribs for a fun family meal kit.
Every kit includes fresh ingredients and condiments, house fries and seasoning.
Click and Collect
A range of favourites are available freshly made to order included handcrafted burgers, mozzarella dippers and the famous Friday's sesame chicken strips and classic ribs.
To order go to tgifridays.co.uk/clickandcollect.
Kids and vegetarian options are also available.
Cocktails at Home
Made with premium spirits, the collection includes seven cocktails including well-loved classics and Friday's favourites.
From Fridays’ own creation the Long Island Iced Tea, to an indulgent Espresso Martini, each cocktail is made with fresh ingredients without preservatives and comes with guidance for the perfect serve.