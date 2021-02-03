TENDRING has paid its own tribute to the inspirational Capt Sir Tom Moore following his death from Covid-19.

The 100-year-old passed away in hospital on Tuesday with his family by his side.

Clacton Pier changed its front screen to mark its respect for a man who touched the hearts of the nation.

The lighting around the iconic landmark was also turned to red, white, and blue.

Pier director Billy Ball said Capt Sir Tom united the nation with his strength of spirit and amazing fundraising efforts for the NHS.

“Tributes have been made by so many people from around the world and we wanted to pay our respect to an incredible man,” he said.

“He lit up the nation at a time when the nation was at a very low point due to the pandemic and we were able to light up the Pier as a mark of respect for him.

“The gritty Yorkshireman reached so many people of all ages and inspired them. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Rest in peace Capt Sir Tom.”

Capt Sir Tom raised almost £40million for the NHS by walking round 100 laps of his garden over the weeks leading up to his 100th birthday.

Icon -Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Gavin Bond/British GQ magazine/PA Wire

Fashion accessories manufacturer Harlequin, based in Little Bromley, was proud to make the bow tie worn by Capt Sir Tom for an iconic GQ magazine cover.

Capt Sir Tom was is featured on the cover of GQ magazine ahead of being named Inspiration of the Year at its Men of the Year Awards.

Owner Neil Stock said: “It was an honour and a privilege to create a bow tie for Captain Sir Tom.

“He has come to represent everything that is good about this country during a difficult time.”