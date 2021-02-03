PLANS have been submitted to convert a dated doctors’ surgery in Holland-on-Sea into a home.
NHS Property Services has applied to Tendring Council for change of use for Frinton Road Medical Centre, in Frinton Road.
Work has already started on the creation of a long-awaited £1.5million “super surgery” at Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way.
The scheme will see two dated and cramped GP practices - Clacton’s Epping Close Surgery and Holland-on-Sea’s Frinton Road Medical Centre - move into refurbished NHS offices.
It will include the creation of eight consulting rooms, seven treatment rooms, a phlebotomy room and a digital facility.
The surgeries currently have a total of almost 9,000 patients, but the new facility could support 12,000 patients.
A report by NHS Property Services said: The existing practice premises for Frinton Road Medical Centre are currently under sized for the registered patient lists and are therefore not fit for purpose.
“The replacement facilities are intended to be within reasonable walking distance at Kennedy House.
“Frinton Road Medical Centre will only be disposed of and redeveloped once remaining GP practice is successfully relocated.”
It added that the reuse of the building as a four-bedroom home, would enhance the character and appearance of the area by returning the property to its original use.
The plans include demolishing an extension and creating a first-floor terrace in its place.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by February 24.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment