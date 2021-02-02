THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring have fallen again.
There were an additional 64 cases reported in the district on Tuesday, bringing the number to 550 for the seven days to February 2, a decrease of 270 (-32.9 per cent).
The infection rate has fallen to 392.3 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were six Covid deaths recorded in the district on Tuesday, bringing the total for the seven days to February 2 to 57 - a decrease of 39.4 per cent on the previous week.
That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 451.
In comparison, Colchester has seen 634 cases in the past week – or 325.6 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 325.6 cases per 100,000 people.