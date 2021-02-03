CONCERNED councillors have been told that their town council-funded PCSOs will be allowed to enforce bylaws in Frinton and Walton.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has agreed to sign a new contact to pay £233,000 to keep its six police community support officers.

Last year it mooted ditching the PCSOs in favour of employing private security, but it finally decided to renew its contract with Essex Police.

The signing of the contact was deferred earlier this month until after senior town councillors met with the police after a number of concerns were raised.

The concerns included that new local police commanders were not allowing the PCSOs to enforce some by-laws despite Frinton being “under siege” from unruly visitors during the summer.

Councillors had also called for rules banning commercial vehicles from The Esplanade to be enforced.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said: "We met with the police and spoke openly about what the council's concerns were.

"Sgt Aaron Heard offered more regular liaison and a closer working relationship to discuss matters such as patrol patterns.

"I brought up the subject of our bylaws being enforced by the PCSOs and it was agreed that the PCSOs could enforced the town council's bylaws and it would be working closely with other organisations, such as Tendring Council's enforcement officers."

The police also agreed to amend the contact so the council wold not be charged for additional PCSOs working on bank holidays and that the council could claim a refund on the rare occasions PCSOs work outside the town council area.

Frinton councillor Nick Turner praised Mr Allen for "getting some out" of the police during the negotiations, something he described as "like getting blood out a stone".

Mr Turner, who abstained from voting on whether the contact should be signed, added: "The police were refusing to police on a seven day basis more than 20,000 people, but I'm afraid my relationship with uniformed police - not our PCSOs - has reached an all time low.

"I can't deal with them any longer as a ward councillor.

"The last time I reported to our PCSOs that I thought someone was breaking the lockdown rules, I was told to go and tell a policeman.

"I got a snotty email from a uniformed officer and my relationship with them is now broken."