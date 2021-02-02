A NATIONAL pilot scheme to encourage more small developers to build affordable homes is being trialled in Tendring.

The district is one of just three areas chosen to pilot the initiative, being led by Local Partnerships – an organisation owned by the Treasury, the Local Government Association and the Welsh Government.

The project aims to see more small sites which are suitable for housing taken forward by small and medium developers or companies.

The projects would be financed by Tendring Council with the homes then transferred to council ownership.

Paul Honeywood, the council's cabinet member for housing, said the pilot scheme was great news for local residents and builders.

"We have been chosen as one of just three pilot areas nationally for the new housing initiative to encourage more small developers to build affordable homes," he said.

"The aim of the pilot is to see more small sites that are suitable for housing taken forward by smaller housebuilders, ideally with projects that could deliver between three to ten homes. on one site.

"The project will be financed by the council with the homes transferred to council ownership, which we could then offer them to local people.

"The initiative will not only provide good quality local homes for local people, but also supports the council's Back to Business agenda through the use of local builders and suppliers."

He added that the council's recently adopted housing strategy places an emphasis on smaller sites.

"We recognise the importance of smaller sites,” he said.

“We also have a clear need for more council housing, and these types of sites are often ideal for this.

“This initiative supports our Back to Business agenda, getting local construction firms back working, while also helping to provide good quality local homes for local people.”

It is expected that lessons learned from the pilot project will inform the national roll out of the initiative.

The initiative is aimed at smaller local house builders, ideally with projects which can deliver between three and nine homes on one site.

Tendring Council is now looking for small and medium sized construction businesses or landowners with deliverable schemes, who would be interested in taking part, to come forward.

To find out more, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/housing/small-housebuilding-scheme or email perussell@tendringdc.gov.uk.