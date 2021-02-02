Ten people have been charged following a series of drugs raids.
Warrants were executed at addresses in Chelmsford, Colchester, and London yesterday morning (Monday, February 1).
Nine people are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, February 2) charged with conspiracy to supply class crack cocaine and heroin.
They are:
- Tony Wilde, 53, of Widford Park Place, Chelmsford
- Kevin Wilderspin, 44, of Widford Park Place, Chelmsford
- Amy Goldfinch, 27, of Church Road, Willesden, London
- Lance Brown, 34, of Nottingham Road, Leyton, London
- Peter Okunzuwa, 30, of Lea Bridge Road, Clapton, London
- Kevaughn Henriques, 18, of Amersham Avenue, Edmonton, London
- Keith Webb, 49, of St Mary’s Mead, Broomfield, Chelmsford
- Dejah Henriques, 22, of Violet Close, Chelmsford
- Susann Poulton, 39, of Cromwell Close, Boreham
Tonae Reid, 27, of Handel Walk, Colchester, was also charged with conspiracy to supply class crack cocaine and heroin.
She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
And a 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been reported for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Comments are closed on this article.