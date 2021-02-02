A FATHER has been jailed for making threats to kill during a “frightening” ordeal after being told he could no longer see his daughter due to his escalating criminal behaviour.

Justin Noble, 31, of Thomas Road, Clacton, admitted charges of making threats to kill, affray and criminal damage following an incident at the home of his ex-partner’s parents on August 30.

Edmund Blackman, prosecuting, told Chelmsford Crown Court the incident happened after a text message was sent to Noble’s mother stating he was no longer allowed to have contact with his nine-year-old daughter on account of his escalating criminality.

The next day Noble went to the property, where there were children present, and pulled a CCTV camera from the wall and began repeatedly kicking the door with force.

“While doing that he made repeated graphic threats to harm and kill people inside the property,” added Mr Blackman.

“He also threatened to burn down the house down.

“The occupants were extremely frighted by the defendant’s behaviour and called the police. In the background on that 999 call, the defendant can be heard shouting.

“His behaviour disturbed and worried neighbours, a number of them also dialled 999.

“One neighbour came outside to see what was going on and the defendant verbally threatened him as well.”

Mr Blackman said Noble was detained by police nearby and was found to have a claw hammer in his pocket and a second claw hammer was found close to the spot where he was arrested.

It was estimate that he caused £1,155 of damage to the CCTV camera and the door.

William Glover, mitigating, said: “He is someone who until recently was suffering with paranoid schizophrenia and receiving no medication.

“He has since received better medical care for that and has also been diagnosed with ADHD.

“Since I last saw him in September his presentation has markedly improved.”

Recorder Simon Mayo QC sentenced Noble to 20 months in prison for making threats to kill and 12 months for affray, to run concurrently.

There was no separate penalty for the criminal damage.

Speaking to Noble, who had 18 previous convictions, he said: “You behaved in a highly aggressive and threatening manner, attempting effectively to break through the door while uttering threats to kill.”

“It must have been a very worrying incident for the occupants of the house as they struggled to keep you out.”

A restraining order was also put in place.