ESSEX residents are urged to speak up about hare coursing in the countryside in a charity’s new campaign.

Crimestoppers has launched an eight-week campaign to encourage people to report on any suspicious behaviour rather than direct confrontation.

Last year, there were almost 500 reported hare coursing incidents in Essex, which is a 46 per cent increase from the year before.

Poaching in Essex also rose by 74 per cent last year.

Dog chasing a hare

Hare coursing is where dogs – often greyhounds or lurchers - are used to chase, catch and kill hares.

The illegal events can be lucrative for criminal gangs who often live stream the event.

It takes place on areas of flat, open land, accessed by trespassing, where the dogs can easily and visibly pursue the hare for sport.

Eyewitnesses must not confront the incident directly and must contact Crimestoppers or the police as soon as possible.

Hare coursing normally takes place either at dusk or dawn and is typically carried out by large groups of people or gangs, who travel long distances in convoy.

A spokesman said: “We are now in hare coursing season as many crops have been felled, which leaves clear open fields.

“Hare coursing normally takes place either at dusk or dawn and is typically carried out by large groups of people or gangs, who travel long distances in convoy.

“It leaves fences and gates damaged by vehicles as they forcibly gain access to private land.

“It is common practise to film the chase from a moving vehicle, which can cause further significant damage to the field and crops.

“Fear, intimidation and violence are real concerns inflicted by coursers on land owners, farmers and anyone who may question the activity of those who are taking part.”

If residents see anything, they are urged to make a note of the date, time and location of the activity, along with a description of any vehicles, people, dogs and direction of travel.

A vehicle description should include the make, model, registration number, colour and any unique features.

Here are some hare coursing signs to look out for:

• Groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, perhaps near a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path.

• A cluster of estate cars, four-wheel drives or vans with evidence of dogs inside

• Vehicles travelling in convoy, with vans at the front and rear containing minders

• You see a gathering of people using binoculars to spot hares

• You see coursers walking along the edge of a field to frighten a hare into the open

Crimestoppers regional manager Phil Breckon said: “You can receive a fine of up to £5,000 for hare coursing and those taking part may also have their vehicles and dogs seized.

“The act itself is also extremely damaging to farmers and landowners, who are often powerless to stop it.

“We are appealing for information about it and through this campaign highlighting the signs to spot and what you can do to keep your community safe from the criminal gangs involved.”

To get in touch anonymously, visit Crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.