CARE home residents and hardworking team members “couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year” after receiving their coronavirus vaccines.

Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, recently welcomed in professionals from the Brightlingsea Surgery and Great Bentley Surgery.

During the visit they administered jabs to almost everyone living within the home, including 88-year-old Jean Hawes, who is delighted to have been given her first dose.

She said: “I was so pleased to get the vaccine, as it is such a positive step in the right direction. I didn’t feel a thing.”

Although the current vaccines do not provide full protection against the virus, home manager Joanne Rix believes the roll-out marks a huge step in the right direction.

“We are so pleased that residents in our home have had the vaccination and I would like to offer my thanks to Brightlingsea Surgery and Great Bentley Surgery,” she said.

“They were incredibly efficient, friendly, and made sure everything went smoothly, which was much appreciated - this is the first step towards getting back to normal.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the year and we are looking forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine as soon as we’re able.”