It has been announced TopShop and Miss Selfridge stores across the country will be permanently closing.
Asos has confirmed it has sealed a £265 million takeover of four Arcadia brands on Monday.
The online fashion retailer is buying Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT.
Administrators for Sir Philip Green’s retail group said Asos has paid an additional £65 million for current and pre-ordered stock.
Asos told investors on Monday morning that it will take on around 300 employees as part of the deal, which will not include any of the brands’ stores.
The brands have several stores across Essex and are some of the most recognisable names on the high street.
