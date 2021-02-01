A TATTOO artist has been given permission to open a new studio in Clacton.
Mark Howe, who runs Buddies Tattoo in High Street, applied to Tendring Council for permission for change of use at the former Matt's Carousel newsagents in Rosemary Road.
He said High Street was no longer the "thriving" road it was since the closure of Clacton's High Street post office in 2019.
"I feel the lack of footfall at this area will mean many other businesses, mine included, will have to close," he said.
"I feel a move to this new site will enable me to continue trading for the foreseeable future."
The plans have now been approved by council planning officers.