A MAN has appeared in court to face two counts of supplying Class A drugs.
Liam Hughes, 31, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday January 29 to face two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
He was arrested in Hackney on Thursday 28 January following a raid during which drugs with an estimated streets value of £10,000 were seized.
The search was part of an investigation led by the Operation Raptor North team into the Aron drugs line which is operating Clacton.
Hughes, of St Marks Rise, Dalston in Hackney did not enter a plea to the charges.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 26 February.