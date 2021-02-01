A FLOOD alert has been issued for the Essex coastline.

The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.

The service said there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday, February 1.

The service said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded."

The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Clacton of 2.71 mAODN at 2:30pm today, which is 0.36m above tide tables, wind Force 4, North North Westerly (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more information refer to local tide tables).

The service added: "You are advised to stay away from risk areas, and take care next to the coast.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. We do not expect the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide."

This information was last updated at 7.50am on Monday.