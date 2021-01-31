ANOTHER 77 deaths of patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have been announced at hospital trusts in Essex.
According to the latest NHS England figures, released on Sunday, a further 45 patients with Covid-19 have died at Mid and South Essex Foundation Trust hospitals.
Another 22 patients have also died at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals.
Across England a further 563 deaths in hospitals were announced on Sunday.
Read more:
- Essex Covid: Revellers at illegal house party fined £15,000
- 'Staff would feel embarrassed if they received Covid honour', says Colchester Hospital boss
- How South East Covid variant spread across the UK
The total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals is now 71,789.