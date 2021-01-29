Nearly three-quarters of people aged 80 and over in Suffolk and north east Essex have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 107,939 people had been given their first jab by January 24.

Of those, 43,945 were aged 80 or over ­– equating to 71% of the population in that age group, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The figures cover people vaccinated in the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System area ­– a collaboration between local NHS services and councils aimed at improving health care.

Across England, 2,261,407 people aged 80 and over had received their first dose of the vaccine, covering 80% of the age group, although the dosage figure includes a small number with registered addresses in Scotland or Wales.

People aged 80 and over are in one of four priority groups which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged will be offered a vaccination by the middle of February.

The other groups include those aged over 70, frontline health and care workers and the extremely clinically vulnerable.

The Health Foundation think tank says there could be "various reasons" behind the variation in vaccination rates for people aged 80 and over nationally, such as some areas receiving a larger supply of doses than others, or starting the rollout earlier.

Charles Tallack, from the foundation, said: "This data represents a snapshot in time, variation will narrow as the programme continues.

"Going forward, it will be important for policy makers to understand why such variation exists so that steps can be taken to address inequalities that emerge."

The data also shows 63,994 people aged between 16 and 79 across Suffolk and north east Essex had received a first vaccination dose.

It means 13% of people aged 16 and over living in the area have received their first jab.

The Government's plan to provide vaccinations at more than 2,500 locations across England should ensure everyone will be within 10 miles of a centre.

Vaccinations are currently being given in major hospitals, pharmacies and newly-set-up centres such as football stadiums and out-of-town parking areas.

This is on top of more than 1,000 local vaccinations services in surgeries, community centres and churches.

There are at least three of these services in the north east Essex area.

After the first dose of the vaccine, people should receive a follow-up jab within 12 weeks, according to current guidance.

Across Suffolk and north east Essex, 6,072 people had received their second dose by January 24, including 4,834 people aged 80 and over.