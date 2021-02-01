A FRUSTRATED resident who says cars keep getting “vandalised and smashed up” in the street near where she lives is calling on the police to take urgent action.

Jessica Connor, lives in Burrs Road, Clacton, but sometimes her and her boyfriend parks down Heather Close when they need space on their driveway.

She also says they park down the nearby road due to the fact their home is located right next to a zebra crossing and a bus stop.

Over the previous six months she says her and her boyfriend’s vehicles have been damaged on several occasions.

The extent of the vandalism ranges from deep scratch marks likely caused by someone dragging their key along the cars to a completely smashed windscreen.

Miss Connor also claims there has been at least one instance where she found evidence to suggest someone had disgustingly spat over her car.

Having spoken with a nearby shopkeeper about the problem the 23-year-old now believes the culprit could be someone unhappy with where cars are being parked.

She said: “Our cars keep getting vandalised and smashed up down the road opposite our house and it has been going on for about six months.

“It started with my car getting keyed, which happened multiple times, and someone was also coughing phlegm on it.

“My boyfriend’s van then had its wing mirrors smashed off and then they have now put a brick through his windscreen.

“The local shopkeeper said his van has been damaged twice and reckons it is not young people but an older person who likes the view of the road being clear.”

Miss Connor says she has reported her concerns to Essex Police with the hope they will arrest whoever is responsible for the damage.

"We only park down Heather Close because we are sorting out our family home, so need space on the driveway sometimes," she added.

"We can't really park outside our home on the road because its right near the zebra crossing and a bus stop, so its quite dangerous.

“It is not like we are parking outside anyone’s drive or anything, and apparently workmen will not park their vans down here now because of it.

“It is ridiculous and a joke, and I just think this cannot go on."