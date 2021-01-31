A HOSPITAL boss believes his staff would feel “embarrassed” if they were to be honoured for their role in the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic frontline workers have been consistently praised for how they have handled what is an unprecedented global crisis.

The weekly Clap For The NHS movement gave the public a chance to show their appreciation but some felt it was an empty gesture.

It has since sparked a debate about whether or not frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, carers, and supermarket staff should be rewarded in some way.

But Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, has suggested his staff are more than happy with the fact their efforts are recognised.

He said: “I think most of our staff, if we suggested they were honoured, would get embarrassed.

“They would say yes it has been tough, but they were just doing their job.

“Just the appreciation of the public and the recognition of how incredibly hard everyone has worked means a lot more to them than a badge or a commemoration.

“What we would ask for though, is for the public to be patient with us when we do come out of this because our waiting times will be longer to start with.

“It has been a huge effort, but we will be doing our best and we hope the public are grateful for that.”