BUSINESSES looking to renovate or refurbish elements of their premises are being encouraged to make use of an ongoing financial initiative.

Tendring Council has been offering funds to independent businesses in Harwich and Dovercourt Bay as part of its Business Grant Scheme.

The £20,000 money pot had been due to close at the end of 2020 but has been extended due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The match-funding of between £100 and £2,000 is available to businesses in the two town centres who are looking to enhance or improve their properties.

So far four businesses have claimed grants totalling almost £5,000, meaning there is still plenty of cash left for other firms to apply for.

Mary Newton, Tendring Council responsible for economic development, has now encouraged more businesses to apply while they still have the chance.

“While lockdown is no doubt having an impact on many businesses, the closure period might be the ideal time to refresh your premises or building,” she said.

“These grants can help you install new signage, give a lick of paint to a tired shop, or get fresh lighting put in; all the sorts of things businesses will want to do to draw in customers once the current restrictions end.

So far, the grants have been used for a variety of improvements, including new bathrooms, fresh decoration, window repairs and new flooring at the New Bell Inn, The Alma Inn, Hair SHAC by the Pier and Universal Fitness.

The funding is primarily being targeted in Harwich and Dovercourt to help mark the 400th anniversary of the sailing of The Mayflower - the celebrations for which have been delayed due to the pandemic.

The scheme is only open to independent traders and match-funding is on a 50:50 basis, with businesses required to cover the cost of works up front.

Councillor Newton added: “As well as supporting the business undergoing refurbishment, we hope local tradespeople will also benefit, and as such this grant scheme aligns so well with our Back to Business agenda.”

To find out more tendringdc.gov.uk/business/harwich-and-dovercourt-bay-business-grants-scheme