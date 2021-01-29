TOWN Hall bosses have recommended a £5 hike in council tax bills for residents in Tendring.

Finance chiefs at Tendring Council want to ask residents to pay more as part of their council tax bills for 2021/22.

The council’s portion of the bill – which is in addition to the levies set by Essex County Council and the Essex police and fire commissioner - is set to increase to £177.64 for an average Band D property.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: "The good news is that the forecast deficit has been reduced by £420,000, with he figure now standing at £1.227million.

"There is still a big impact from Covid on the budgets, but at the moment this looks like it is falling more heavily on the current financial year.

"2021/22 will be a transitional year where I hope we can start to return to a level of normality in terms of our finances.

"However, we are underwriting this risk through the use of the earmarked reserves."

The budget was approved by the council’s cabinet and will now go before the full council to be agreed on February 16.

Mr Guglielmi previously said that despite the economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, the council is in a stable position due to its prudent approach in previous years.

The council embarked upon our ten-year financial plan five years ago to help it move us away from relying upon funding from Whitehall, although the Government has provided a £400,000 grant this year to “help to balance the books” following the impact of Covid-19.

The budget also highlights potential costs to the council of up to £4million from the cliff stabilisation works at Holland-on-Sea.

Major works are required along the seafront where areas of the cliff have slipped.

The report said: "Although the council remains committed to seeking contributions from other stakeholders, given the relative urgency of the work required, it is likely that the council will have to fund the full cost of the project itself."