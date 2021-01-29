A BUSY road in Brightlingsea will be closed for nine days while major works to take place.
Colne Road will be closed from Monday until February 9 so that improvements can be made due to the growing volume of traffic and of weight HGV lorries.
It will be closed weekdays from 8am to 4pm.
A spokesman for Brightlingsea Town Council said: “We have been working closely with Essex County Council Highways to ensure the most sensible routes for the heavy vehicle movements in and out of the Shipyard Estate.
“Members of the town council considered various traffic management options before recommending the most logical of these to the county council/ “This has been accepted by highways and will be in operation from Monday for approximately the seven working days.
“The full co-operation of Tendring Council has been greatly appreciated with their provision of alternative free parking arrangements, and we celebrate the success of three councils coming together to work positively on this difficult project.
“Brightlingsea Town Council, Tendring Council and Essex County Council apologise for the inconvenience this road closure will cause to residents and users, but hopefully the alternative parking arrangements will offer some relief to those local residents directly affected by the re-routing.”
The diversion system is devised to separate incoming and outgoing HGV traffic to and from the Shipyard Estate.