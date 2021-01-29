POLICE are warning Essex residents about a new coronavirus vaccination email scam which is being circulated.
Essex Police are urging residents who receive an email saying they have been selected for a Covid-19 vaccination to not click on any links in the email as they will take the recipient to a malicious website which steals personal details.
These details are then used by the criminals to access other personal accounts.
It comes following on from the police's previous alert regarding fraudulent vaccination text messages which people in the county received.
Officers are reminding people never to click on any links in unsolicited emails and to check the email address is genuine.
The actual coronavirus vaccine is free and the NHS will never ask people for bank or payment details.
To find out more visit essex.police.uk.
