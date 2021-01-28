A MAN has been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized by police during a raid.
Officers carried out a warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 at an address in Hackney this morning.
The search was part of an investigation led by the Operation Raptor North team into the Aron drugs line which is operating Clacton.
As a result of the raid drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000 were seized and a 31-year-old man from Hackney was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.
He remains in custody for questioning.