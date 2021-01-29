A DOCTORS’ surgery has administered more than 3,500 coronavirus vaccinations within two weeks.

Constable Country Medical Practice, in East Bergholt, turned into a vaccination hub earlier this month.

It started vaccinating patients about two weeks ago and has also been giving the vaccine to house bound patients.

A statement from the surgery said: “We are happy to say that we have achieved 90 to 95 per cent coverage in patients within the first four priority groups.

“We have also been doing house bound patients and have achieved about 80 per cent coverage there too.

“This would not have been possible without our volunteers as well as staff and we would like to say a big thank you to them for all their support and kindness.”

A care home boss has also spoken of her “huge relief” after her residents and dedicated workers were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Crouched Friars Residential Home, in Crouch Street, Colchester, provides around the clock dementia and residential care for the elderly.

The facility was visited by two doctors who immunised 39 residents and four staff with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Paulina Eagle, home manager at Crouched Friars, said: “Our residents and staff are thrilled to have received their first jab and it has provided them with this protection and glimmer of hope that they deserve.

“It’s a huge relief especially for our staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, prioritising the health and safety of our residents.

“As Covid-19 continues, we will remain vigilant to keep our residents and staff safe and well.”

To find out more about Crouched Friars Residential Care Home visit crouchedfriars.co.uk.geogeo