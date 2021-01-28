A MEDICAL practice in Brightlingsea will administer its first Covid-19 jabs on Friday.
The Colne Medical Practice will be holding its first vaccination clinic for the remaining group of patients who are over 80 years of age.
Katie Pirie, practice manager, said: "This is not a walk in service, you must have an appointment.
"Staff from Colne Medical Centre will be calling all patients to make a booking.
"Please do not call us, we will call you.
"If you are housebound the clinical team will arrange to visit you for your vaccine on the same day."
Patients are asked to arrive at the surgery no more than five minutes early to avoid causing long queues and to wear a mask.
They should also wear loose clothing so that your upper arm can be easily exposed and bring an umbrella if it is raining.
The surgery added: "Please be patient. Arranging vaccine clinics, sourcing vaccine supply, organising additional staffing and adhering to enhanced infection control guidance whilst keeping normal services running for our community is not a simple process.
"It is however, something that all the staff at Colne Medical Centre are passionate about and are keen to proceed with and hope to continue."