CONTROVERSIAL plans for 99 homes on green gap land next to the A133 in Little Clacton have been withdrawn.
Britton Developments submitted an application to Tendring Council to build the homes on farmland north of Progress Way, next to the A133 roundabout.
The company said the development represented a logical extension to the existing settlement boundaries of Little Clacton.
But Little Clacton Parish Council opposed the plans, stating that it has a policy of fighting any planning application within the green gap.
Chairman John Cutting previously said: "From a personal view as a resident of Little Clacton, I am fed up with speculative opportunist applications from developers who seem to think that loads of houses on protected green land is just what the village of Little Clacton needs."
The outline plans included proposals for 69 homes and 30 social of affordable homes on the eight acre agricultural site, but the application has now been withdrawn.