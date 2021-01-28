BLUEPRINTS have been submitted for a further 15 homes on farmland in Elmstead.
Hills Residential Construction has applied to Tendring Council for permission to build the homes on a former arable field to the east of Tye Road.
The homes would form the second phase of a larger development, which already has permission for 40 homes.
Planning permission for 18 homes on the two-acre site was previously refused by the council and then rejected by a planning inspector at appeal.
The new plans for 15 homes, including four affordable homes, on the field include open space and associated car parking and infrastructure.
A planning statement by the developer said: "The scheme provides a mixture of generous two, three and four bedroom accommodation with semi-detached and detached buildings to suit all needs.
"The proposals address the concerns that arose in the previous application and subsequent appeal decision while seeking to utilise what would otherwise be unused land."
A decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council by April 13.