A popular seaside theatre is looking for a new treasurer to take centre stage.

The spotlight has fallen on the post at Clacton’s West Cliff as the current holder intends to take his curtain bow in April after many years at the helm.

The theatre, which is run by a trust, is looking for someone with full accounting experience, ideally in the charity sector as it is governed by a specific set of rules.

The new treasurer will be part of the management team at the West Cliff which meets six times a year, as does the trust itself. So, in all it involves an average of one two hour meeting each month.

The role includes producing an up-to-date report for each of those 12 meetings - showing the state of finances and, once a quarter, a more in-depth analysis as well as an annual report.

The annual report is sent to the Charity Commission and Companies House. Professional auditors prepare quarterly and annual accounts from the information provided by the treasurer.

Norman Jacobs, Chairman of the West Cliff Theatre Trust, said he is confident that anyone with a financial background could pick up the role relatively quickly.

“We hope someone will find this an interesting opportunity to join our team of volunteers who keep our popular seaside theatre operating to a high standard,” he said.

“Once a week the treasurer comes in to look after the week’s takings and ensure it tallies with our budget and accounts. There is an admin assistant who takes care of counting up the money and banking it, along with the car park takings.

“Other parts of the post include liaising with The Friends - who raise money for the theatre - and our Shop, Second Act, in Holland-on-Sea to ensure proper oversight of money raised there.”

Mr Jacobs said the theatre is most likely searching for someone who is retired and looking for part-time voluntary work “It is a reasonable sized business with a significant turnover, and we have had retired chartered accountants and bank manager in the past,” he added. “It would also be good if the new treasurer had an interest in and love of the theatre but that is not vital.”

The West Cliff has recently changed to a Paxton accounting system.

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact chair@westcliffclacton.co.uk