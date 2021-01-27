More than a dozen new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.
NHS England figures show 929 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (January 26).
That was an increase of 18 compared to Monday, when there were 911.
It means there have been 128 deaths in the past week, up from 119 the previous week.
The victims were among 7,994 deaths recorded across the East of England.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.
NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."
Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.