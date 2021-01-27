POLICE officers armed with guns were seen searching the University of Essex for a man suspected of having access to dangerous weapons.

Firearms officers from Essex Police were called to the Wivenhoe campus, in Colchester, shortly after 7.30pm last Thursday.

The force had received reports from campus security guards that a man believed to match the description of a person wanted by police for firearms offences was on site.

Shortly after arriving at the scene the armed officers, accompanied by security staff, attempted to track down the suspect.

But after asking several people questions and eventually finding the man they established they actually had the wrong the guy.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 7.40pm on Thursday 21 January following a report of a man present at the University of Essex campus at Colchester, who was believed to match the description of a person wanted by police.

"Firearms officers attended the location, as the wanted man was believed to have access to firearms.

"We were called by members of security staff from the University of Essex and were accompanied by them throughout.

"We spoke to the man present and confirmed his identity, establishing that he was not the person we were looking for.

"We appreciate that being approached by police can be an unnerving experience and we’d like to thank everyone at the scene for answering our questions so that we could conclude our enquiries.

