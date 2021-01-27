A CARE home boss has said it is a “huge relief” after her residents and dedicated workers were finally vaccinated against coronavirus.

Crouched Friars Residential Home, in Crouch Street, Colchester, provides around the clock dementia and residential care for the elderly.

The facility was visited by two general practitioners who immunised 39 residents and four staff with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The home was one of the first in region to receive the vaccine which marked a crucial milestone for the home nine months after it first went into lockdown.

Suzanne Walton, 75, who is a resident at Crouched Friars, was one of the first to receive what she has described as the relatively painless Covid-19 jab.

She said: “I was very pleased to have my jab, my arm feels fine, no pain, it’s like nothing happened.”

Despite the vaccine roll-out, the specialist home continues to follow strict safety procedures, with all visits currently cancelled due to the third lockdown.

The facility is, however, still welcoming new residents to the home and have specific procedures in place to support families who are looking for care for a loved one.

Paulina Eagle, home manager at Crouched Friars, said the vaccine provides a way out of the pandemic, but her staff will continue to be as careful as they have ever been.

“Our residents and staff are thrilled to have received their first jab this week and it has provided them with this protection and glimmer of hope that they deserve,” she said.

“It’s a huge relief especially for our staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, prioritising the health and safety of our residents.

“As Covid-19 continues in the UK, we will remain extremely vigilant to keep our much-loved residents and staff safe and well.”

