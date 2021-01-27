AN ESSEX athlete has been selected for Team GB for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Matt Coward-Holley, 26 will make his Olympic debut at the Asaka Shooting Range in the men's Olympic trap shooting discipline at the games later this year.

After winning gold in Olympic trap shooting at the ISSF World Championships in 2019, he became Great Britain’s first ever world champion in this event.

The former Felsted student will be the schools 21st Olympic athlete.

Headmaster, Chris Townsend said the school were 'delighted' to add another Olympian to their ranks.

Ranked world number two in Olympic trap, Matt, from Chelmsford, is one of only two British shooters to have medalled in this discipline at a World Championship.

Chris said: "We are delighted for Matt who will become Felsted’s 21st Olympian.

"We have been following his progress with great interest over the years and are delighted that his hard work and dedication has been recognised."

Matt took up shooting at 17, whilst at Felsted School, but quickly rose through the ranks, competing for the England Shooting Team for the European, World and Home International Championships whilst he was in the Sixth Form.

He thanked his friends and family for all their support saying: "Thank you so much to all my friends, family, sponsors and to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey to the games.”