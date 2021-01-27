TOWN Hall environment bosses have called on everyone in Tendring to play their part in tackling the issue of climate change.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, made the call to arms during a meeting of the authority on Tuesday.

The council declared a 'climate emergency' in August 2019, and work has been continuing since then to work up its approach – with an action plan being adopted in November last year.

The overall aim is for the council to become net zero carbon by 2030.

Mr Talbot acknowledged the ongoing work which had been carried out by officers and councillors on the Climate Change Working Party, and said the work “should be on everybody’s lips”.

He added: “An issue such as climate change has such a significance to everyday life in the future and must be part of the council’s consideration of all future reports.

“We must not let the work done so far gather dust on anybody’s shelf, but each of us has a role to play; not for our own benefit, but for that of our children and our children’s children.”

Mr Talbot also called on councillors to raise climate change at town and parish councils and other groups in their wards to seek their involvement – as part of its aspiration to lead the way in driving emissions down across the district.

He also asked councillors to put forward any ideas they had.