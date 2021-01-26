THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen again.

The infection rate in the district decreased to 668 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, down from 696 on Monday and a high of 1,269 cases per 100,000 people on January 8.

There were an additional 97 cases reported in the district on Monday, bringing the number to 820 for the past seven days - a decrease of 37.5 per cent on the previous week.

There were 94 deaths in the district in the seven days to January 26 – 36 more than the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 394.

Tendring is still one of the worst affected areas in Essex. In comparison, Colchester has an infection rate of 481 per 100,000 people.

The number of coronavirus deaths passed 900 at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 911 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (January 25).

That was an increase of 17 compared to Sunday, when there were 894.

It means there have been 143 deaths in the past week, up from 107 the previous week.

The victims were among 7,854 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.