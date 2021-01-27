One of the UK's leading manufacturers of disposable masks, is launching the first face mask vending machine.

PopOn Face masks, based in Great Dunmow are hoping to roll out the machines across the country in airports, train stations, universities, shopping centres and care homes.

These will be the first in a line of touch screen, card payment machines, to limit contact and possible transmission of Covid.

Managing director, Jamie Majid said the team want to help the country out of lockdown in the 'safest way possible'.

He said: "Face mask vending machines are not unique but very few offer medical grade disposable face masks, especially facemasks manufactured in Great Britain.

PopOn is a family owned and family run business, leading the way in the manufacturing of disposable face

Jamie said: "We responded at the start of the pandemic to the government call for British made medical grade facemasks, and now we want to respond again when the country comes out of lockdown to make the safest masks available to purchase in the safest way possible.

Each machine can hold ninety-three packs of 'Made in Britain' face masks, with each pack containing three or five masks.

The digital screen on the PopOn vending machine will advertise the products but can also keep the public informed with updated public announcements and important Covid-19 information.

Jamie added: ""We want to speak with companies and organisations who would like one of our vending machines in their establishments, so we can keep offering protection while the rest of the UK awaits vaccination to younger age groups and life returns to some form of normality and society reopens."