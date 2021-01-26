YOUNG people interested in a career in healthcare are being urged to join a series of free virtual sessions.

The sessions are aimed at people in Tendring aged 16 who would like to have an insight into working in the health and care sectors.

The You Can programme comprises six virtual sessions delivered over three weeks by Adult Community Learning (ACL) and is being offered free of charge.

This programme is the first step in accessing information about working in the sectors.

Once the participant has completed the five modules, ACL will provide a one-to-one session to support people in their next steps, whether that be further training, apprenticeships or employment.

Lisa Llewelyn, director of Workforce for the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS said, “We are working with a number of local partners to introduce the people of Tendring to the wide range of training and employment options available.

"It also supports people with interview skills, job hunting in the digital age and CV writing.”

Charlotte Smith, a participant from the recent Colchester Health and Care Academy said, “I wanted to widen my knowledge about the healthcare profession and due to Covid-19, opportunities seemed a little limited.

"The programme has also helped me learn transferable skills for future roles, such as CV writing and interview skills.

"The health care professionals you speak to make you feel comfortable, and I was able to ask as many questions as I liked

" I now know I want to go to university and my ambition is to become a midwife.”

The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the NHS and social care and the vast array of roles within these sectors and routes in.

Paul Lewis, paramedic and a senior lecturer in paramedic science at the Anglia Ruskin University, said: “I believe initiatives like the Health and Care Academy are important, to support students in making decisions for future careers and accessing professional roles in healthcare.”

To find out more, go to aclessex.com/youcan.