A CHARITY worker has branded a parking service as “disgusting” for issuing penalty notices to frontline workers helping administer the coronavirus vaccine.

Andy White, who is a team member for Community Voluntary Services Tendring, has been working at the Tendring Centre, in Jackson Road, Clacton.

He has been supporting NHS staff in dispensing the vital Covid-19 vaccine to the district’s elderly and vulnerable residents.

Following a shift on Monday evening, Mr White noticed several cars parked in West Avenue had been issued with parking tickets by the North Essex Parking Partnership.

According to the dedicated charity worker, the vehicles belonged to frontline staff working at the Tendring Centre and displayed NHS badges to prove so.

He said: “Several staff members park in the road due to a lack of parking at the clinic and they are helping keep spaces available for disabled residents who need to get in.

“They cannot park further away because they are often bringing in PPE supplies and equipment and taking vaccine doses out with the community nursing team.

“The restriction is two hours, but it is not like the staff can break off from vaccinating people every few hours.”

Mr White now believes parking restrictions in the area should be lifted all together for frontline workers directly involved in the fight against coronavirus so they can park even closer to the centre.

“It is disgusting, these people are working 12-hour shifts to protect the most vulnerable people in our society,” he added.

“It is shameful that our council has not issued instructions to the parking enforcement to overlook NHS staff showing a badge.

“It is all very well calling them heroes in press statements, but actions speak louder than words.”

Councillor Robert Mitchell, chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership, believes his traffic wardens acted appropriately.

He said: “Where we manage off-street parking on behalf of local authorities, we continue to provide a free off-street permit scheme for on-duty NHS staff.

"In Clacton, the alternative Government scheme is in place and overseen by Tendring District Council. "Where we have been made aware of vaccination centres in local residential areas, arrangements have already been made for staff parking.

“Our records and photos show that, when the parking tickets in West Avenue were issued, there were no NHS badges visible.

"If any motorist believes they have been issued a parking ticket incorrectly, they can appeal."

Further details about the free off-street permit scheme for on-duty NHS staff can be found at parkingpartnership.org/north/coronavirusnhs