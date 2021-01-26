BUSINESS owners are being urge to check if they are eligible for Covid-19 support grants following a streamlining of the process.

During each set of Covid-19 restrictions – national lockdowns and localised tier levels – different financial support has been made available from Government for affected businesses, with schemes administered by Tendring Council.

Since the latest national lockdown was announced, the council said it has worked to simplify the application process and streamline the numerous grants which were available.

Now businesses are being encouraged to review the available schemes and apply for those they are eligible for.

The council has also set-up an automatic renewal process so if firms have previously received a grant, they will automatically be paid from any new schemes which they are also eligible for without having to apply again.

In addition to the cash support schemes, a new Essex-wide grant is available for hospitality businesses to make adaptations to help them operate in a Covid-secure way.

Open to small and medium firms which pay business rates – even if these are discounted or suspended – the Business Adaptations Grant scheme offers different levels of grant for different costs.

These include £500 for promotion or staff training, £1,000 for improvements to their premises, or £1,500 for costs of setting up an online presence, diversifying or buying equipment to enhance income.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, said now was a good time for businesses to review the available schemes.

“We understand that there are a lot of different grant schemes, based on various sectors and levels of Covid restriction, which can make it tricky for business owners to follow,” she said.

“Now we have entered a longer period of restrictions we have had the opportunity to streamline the various schemes and introduce automated payments, which we hope will greatly help businesses.

“It’s important that businesses check they have applied for everything they are eligible for so we can get that automated ball rolling, and that they keep their information up-to-date.”

Pubs unable to serve food and who were forced to close when Tendring moved into Tier 2 restrictions in December can also still apply to the wet-led grant scheme for a one-off payment of £1,000.

Applications must be made by 31 January, with payments being made by the end of February.

Details of all of the grants can be found at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/business/local-restrictions-support-grant-application.