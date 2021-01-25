THE organisers of a top road rally have cancelled the event for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Corbeau Seats Rally, run by Chelmsford Motor Club, has announced this years event will not take place as planned on April 24 and 25.

The rally was launched in 2018 and was the first rally to make use of a new legislation allowing closed road motorsport in England.

Chelmsford Motor Club said Tendring is currently being hit hard by the pandemic and following consultations with Tendring Council, Essex Highways and Motorsport UK, they have concluded that the “right and proper course of action” is to cancel the rally for 2021.

Event director Tony Clements said they had hoped the rally would play its part in marking a return to normality in the area.

But with current Covid-19 “uncertainties” it is too soon to do this responsibly considering the welfare of the residents, competitors and volunteers,

He said: “While we’re disappointed to cancel the rally for a second consecutive year, we’re heartened by the ongoing support from our partners and sponsors for the future of the rally.

“We’re pleased to announce the dates of April 23 and 24, 2022, for the third running of the event.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the event -- which attracts thousands of people - would be welcomed back in 2022.

He said: “While we share the disappointment of both the rally organisers and fans, we thank them for their support in prioritising the ongoing public health emergency.

“We look forward to welcoming the rally, its fans and visitors back next year as one of the key events in our area.”

Vic Lee, managing director of title sponsor Corbeau Seats, added “Well done to Chelmsford Motor Club for continuing to prioritise the safety of the community.

“Like you we’ll continue to support the rally and look forward to its return in 2022.”