THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen by 35 per cent in a week.

The infection rate in the district decreased to 696 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, down from a high of 1,269 cases per 100,000 people on January 8.

There were an additional 47 cases reported in the district on Monday, bringing the number to 880 for the past seven days - a decrease of 35.6 per cent on the previous week.

There were 83 deaths in the district in the seven days to January 25 – 25 more than the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 381.

The worst affected area in Tendring is Clacton Central, which recorded 75 cases in the seven days to January 20 - although that is a decrease of almost 32 percent on the previous week.

Tendring is still one of the worst affected areas in Essex. In comparison, Colchester has an infection rate of 502.8 per 100,000 people and the county average is 489.8.

Dozens of new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust over the weekend, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 894 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Sunday (January 24).

That was an increase of 38 compared to Friday, when there were 856.

It means there have been 132 deaths in the past week, up from 107 the previous week.

The victims were among 7,707 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.