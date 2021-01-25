YOBS on bikes have been terrifying young families and dog walkers using alleyways in Clacton by shining bright torches in their eyes.

Mary Newton, who represents Clacton's Bluehouse ward on Tendring Council, said she is concerned about an increase in incidents in recent months.

It comes as Tendring's Community Policing Team were called to reports of antisocial behaviour in Stonham Avenue, off Bluehouse Avenue, on Friday.

Mrs Newton said: "I have heard about quite a few incidents around Langham Drive, Boxted Avenue and the cut through from Saxmundham Way to the Wick Lodge.

"I've been told about incidents where bright torches have been shone in people's eyes, especially to dog walkers, as they walk in alleyways.

"I don't believe they are robberies or anything like that, it's simply antisocial behaviour.

"But young families and dog walkers are very concerned. It is just unnecessary behaviour."

She added that alleyways in the area are being used as "rat runs" by youngsters on bikes who know they can avoid cars.

"It may be because they are bored, so they are starting all this antisocial behaviour - it really isn't very good for the community.

"It is such a shame."

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward to report antisocial behaviour in the area.

A spokesman for the force said: "We have responded to reports of antisocial behaviour on Stonham Avenue and would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed or experience similar behaviour in the area.

"We know the impact antisocial behaviour can have on the community, so we want to make sure we understand your concerns, so that we can take the appropriate action."

Witnesses can call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/176643/20.