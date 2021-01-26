THE first mass vaccination centre offering Covid-19 jabs to residents of Suffolk and north Essex opens today.

The centre, at Gainsborough Sport Centre in Ipswich, is one of 30 new centres opening across the UK this week.

It is the first mass vaccination centre in the east of England and can vaccinate thousands of people each week.

The first to receive jabs at the centre will be those over 70 who have received an invite as well as NHS and care staff.

The centre offers an additional option for people to the hospital hubs and GP-led vaccination services already offering coronavirus vaccinations in Suffolk and north east Essex and more will be going live in the next few weeks.

Dr Ed Garratt, executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “I am delighted that we are able to launch our vaccination centre at Gainsborough Sports Centre today.

“A huge amount of planning has gone into getting the centre ready, and it will make an invaluable contribution to our efforts to administer the vaccine to the population of Suffolk as safely and swiftly as possible.

“Together with our existing primary care hubs, and the community pharmacies that have recently come on board, the Gainsborough vaccination centre will enable us to accelerate the rate at which we are able to protect our local population from the virus.”

The Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT) is coordinating vaccination centres in Suffolk and north Essex as well as mid and south Essex.

Pam Sabine, Director at EPUT and operational director for the coronavirus vaccination programme in Suffolk and North East Essex, said: “It has been a heart-warming experience to be part of this unprecedented vaccination programme and witness the huge enthusiasm and commitment of those who’ve come forward to join the programme.

“We are looking forward to vaccinating our community and offering them protection against the virus, but we do ask everyone please only attend the centre if you have an appointment and turn up no earlier than five minutes before your slot to avoid queues and help keep everyone safe.”

You should not contact the NHS to seek a vaccine, you will be contacted.

Letters have been sent out in the last few days to people aged 70 and over who live in the vicinity of the new centre, inviting them to book an appointment through the national booking service online or over the phone.

If this is not convenient, people can wait to receive an appointment more locally at a GP-led service.

If an appointment has already been offered by a GP, residents can choose which appointment suits them best.