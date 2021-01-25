A SUPERMARKET has submitted plans for a new store to replace one that has major structural problems.

Morrisons was last month given permission to demolish its current supermarket in Centenary Way, Little, Clacton, which is suffering from extensive cracking.

The former Safeways store, built in the mid 1990s, has damaged caused by the roots of a belt of mature trees that are undermining the foundations.

As well as being given permission for a temporary store to be built in the car park, the firm last month launched a consultation to ask residents for their views about plans for the replacement store, will be built closer towards Centenary Way.

It has now submitted the plan to Tendring Council.

A report submitted as part of the application said: “At present, without a permanent remediation solution, the cracks and condition of the walls will only continue to deteriorate increasing the risk to operatives from blocks falling or at worse the collapse of walls within the store.

“Currently the store requires continued monthly monitoring, structural reviews and remedial works which is only really providing short term fixes.

“This will not eliminate the heath and safety risk but only reduce it.

“The proposal is to demolish and replace the store. This will be best structural solution as the foundations of the store can be designed appropriately to suit the

current ground conditions dealing with the known defects in the ground which have worsened over time.

“This will most likely consist of piled foundations with the depths of the piles to be below the depth of desiccation within the clays.

“We have advised to move the store to the north of the site as this will be the best place in terms of ground conditions.”

Morrisons previously said the building would be a “new look” store with additional features, but that it would retain a cafe.

Richard Bakes, senior asset manager at Morrisons, said: “Our Centenary Way store is very important for us and we want to invest significantly in the site to secure the long term future in Little Clacton, as well as improving the shopping experience.”