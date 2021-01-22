East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 526 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 19 was up from 464 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 212.
Across England there were 34,015 people in hospital with Covid as of January 19, with 3,603 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised has increased by 88% nationally in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 169%.
The figures also show that 347 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 17. This was down from 367 in the previous seven days.